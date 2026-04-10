Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has visited the 29 Task Force Brigade in Beneshiekh, Kaga Local Government Area, following the terrorist attack in the early hours of Thursday. The Defence Headquarters on Thursday confirmed that terrorists and soldiers were killed during the coordinated terrorist attack on the 29 Task Force…...

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has visited the 29 Task Force Brigade in Beneshiekh, Kaga Local Government Area, following the terrorist attack in the early hours of Thursday.

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday confirmed that terrorists and soldiers were killed during the coordinated terrorist attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh.

In a Thursday statement signed by Major General Michael Onoja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, the terrorists attacked at approximately 12:30 am on April 9, 2026, as insurgents attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the 29 Task Force Brigade.

Following the attack, there was widespread rumour suggesting that a Brigadier General identified as Oseni Braimah died as a result of an unserviceable vehicle during the attack.

In a statement on Friday, the Media Information Officer, North-East Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sanni Uba, described the viral reports as false, misleading and exaggerated.

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It also dismissed reports that 17 soldiers were killed, stating that four personnel died in the attack.

The Governor expressed shock over the incident, which claimed the lives of the soldiers, and commiserated with the troops on the loss.

He revealed that intelligence reports had earlier indicated a possible attack and called on the military to review its security strategies to address emerging threats.

Governor Zulum also reassured troops of the state government’s continued support, pledging to boost their morale and strengthen affected communities.