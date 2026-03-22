The Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Lagos State on Sunday ahead of his planned visit to Zamfara state for the defection of Governor Dauda Lawal. According to a statement on his official X handle, the Vice President will visit President Bola Tinubu to brief him on the security…...

The Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Lagos State on Sunday ahead of his planned visit to Zamfara state for the defection of Governor Dauda Lawal.

According to a statement on his official X handle, the Vice President will visit President Bola Tinubu to brief him on the security situation in Maiduguri, Borno State, after the tragic bomb blast that claimed 23 lives and injured over 100 victims.

Shettima visited Borno State last week after the attack and pledged support to the people of the state.

The Borno State Police Command confirmed that the incident occurred almost simultaneously at the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market Roundabout and the Post Office area, leaving 23 dead and 108 injured.

The blasts, suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive devices planted by fighters of Boko Haram, were reported around 7 p.m., shortly after Muslims broke their fast.

Shettima will brief President Tinubu on the outcome of his visit to Maiduguri as well as his on-the-spot assessment of the situation on the ground.

The statement reads, “Vice President @KashimSM has arrived in Lagos, where he will debrief President @officialABAT on the situation in Maiduguri, Borno State, following his visit to the state at the instance of the President.

“The Vice President will brief the President on the outcome of his visit to Maiduguri to see families and communities affected by the tragic incidents in Borno State, as well as his on-the-spot assessment of the situation on the ground.”

“Thereafter, Vice President @KashimSM is expected to lead serving Governors on Sallah homage to the President,” the statement concluded.