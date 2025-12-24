A deadly explosion has rocked a Juma’at mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly set off an improvised explosive device in the area. The blast occurred on Wednesday evening at about 6:10 p.m. in Gamboru Ward, near the Customs vicinity, while Mu...

A deadly explosion has rocked a Juma’at mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly set off an improvised explosive device in the area.

The blast occurred on Wednesday evening at about 6:10 p.m. in Gamboru Ward, near the Customs vicinity, while Muslim faithful were gathered for the Maghrib prayer, just hours before the Christmas celebration.

Residents described scenes of panic as the explosion sent worshippers scrambling for safety, with several people feared dead and many others sustaining injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Borno State, ASP Nahum Daso, said preliminary findings indicated that five persons lost their lives, while about 35 others were injured and have been taken to medical facilities for treatment.

The attack has heightened tension across Maiduguri, particularly among Christian residents making preparations for Christmas festivities.

Security personnel have since sealed off the affected area to prevent further harm and to enable a thorough assessment and investigation of the incident.