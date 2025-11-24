Bollywood icon Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol has died in Mumbai at the age of 89, marking the end of a remarkable era in Indian cinema. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes, describing his passing as “the end of an era”....

One of India’s most beloved actors, Dharmendra enjoyed a six-decade career featuring more than 300 films. Best known for his role as Veeru in the 1975 classic Sholay, he was widely celebrated for his versatility, spanning romance, action, comedy and drama.

Born on 8 December 1935 in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, Dharmendra rose from modest beginnings to become one of Bollywood’s most admired stars. After winning a nationwide talent contest, he moved to Bombay and made his film debut in 1960. His breakthrough came with Bimal Roy’s Bandini in 1963, followed by decades of box-office hits.

Nicknamed Bollywood’s “original He-Man”, Dharmendra also developed a reputation as one of the industry’s most handsome actors, earning admiration from fans and colleagues alike. His on-screen chemistry with actress Hema Malini became legendary, and the pair later married in 1980.

Over his long career, Dharmendra delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and the comedy hit Chupke Chupke. Despite never occupying Bollywood’s number-one spot, he remained one of its most enduring and respected figures.

He received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2012.

Dharmendra also briefly ventured into politics, serving as a Member of Parliament between 2005 and 2009, though he later admitted that he found political life challenging.

The legendary actor continued working into his later years, appearing alongside his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and maintaining a close connection with fans through social media.

Dharmendra is remembered most fondly for his role in Sholay, a film now regarded as a cultural milestone in Indian cinema. Reflecting on his career, he once said: “I never asked for too much. All I ever wanted was people’s love.”

He is survived by his wife Hema Malini and his children.