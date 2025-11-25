Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to Nigeria, declaring that she has always given her best in service to the nation and its most vulnerable citizens....

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to Nigeria, declaring that she has always given her best in service to the nation and its most vulnerable citizens.

In a statement shared on her social media page, Edu said she has spent “unending hours” reaching communities where “people of my status will never condescend to,” driven by a desire to support the poor and strengthen the nation’s social fabric.

She added that the true measure of a country is its ability to care for its weakest members.

https://x.com/edu_betta/status/1993201386914185655

Edu expressed confidence that her “irreproachability” would eventually be recognised, saying darkness would give way to daylight. She urged Nigerians to maintain faith in the country, promote peaceful coexistence, and support the President, governors, and security agencies as they work to address the nation’s current security challenges.

Her message also extended condolences to families who have lost loved ones in recent incidents. She voiced strong belief that, with the renewed security strategies initiated by the President, abducted schoolchildren and other victims in Kebbi, Niger and other affected states would safely return home.

“Every life matters; we must stand together to fight poverty and insecurity as a nation,” Edu said, ending her message with a declaration of affection for all Nigerians.