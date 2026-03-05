The Benue State Ministry of Health and Human Services has intensified collaborative efforts with development partners to effectively respond to the ongoing outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state. A strategic stakeholders’ meeting convened at the ministry commenced with an opening prayer, seeking div...

The Benue State Ministry of Health and Human Services has intensified collaborative efforts with development partners to effectively respond to the ongoing outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state.

A strategic stakeholders’ meeting convened at the ministry commenced with an opening prayer, seeking divine guidance and wisdom for fruitful deliberations aimed at strengthening the health sector and improving the state’s response to the outbreak.

Welcoming participants, the Honourable Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Ejeh Ogwuche, introduced key officials of the ministry and expressed appreciation to the various health partners and professionals who gathered to support the state in addressing the public health concern.

Deliberations at the meeting focused on the rising number of Lassa fever cases following the official declaration of the outbreak on February 3, 2026. The engagement brought together key partners, including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), all of whom are supporting the state’s emergency response.

As part of the coordinated response strategy, the team visited designated isolation centres and molecular laboratories across the state to assess operational capacity, review ongoing interventions, and identify critical gaps requiring urgent attention.

During the meeting, the World Health Organisation presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) materials to the ministry to support frontline healthcare workers actively involved in managing the outbreak. The donation is expected to strengthen infection prevention and control measures, particularly by enhancing the protection of healthcare personnel who remain at the forefront of the response.

Representatives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention noted that previous assessments had identified key operational gaps in surveillance, case management, and infection prevention and control systems, while recommending strategic interventions to further strengthen the state’s response capacity.

The WHO delegation emphasised the urgency of implementing immediate interventions, particularly to reduce infections among healthcare workers and reinforce protective systems within health facilities across the state.

On its part, UNICEF outlined plans to intensify risk communication and community engagement initiatives aimed at raising public awareness, encouraging early reporting of symptoms, and promoting preventive practices among residents.

Similarly, Médecins Sans Frontières reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the state by identifying both short-term and medium-term challenges that may affect effective outbreak control while providing the necessary technical and operational assistance.

In his remarks, the Commissioner, Dr Paul Ejeh Ogwuche, commended the partners for their unwavering support and reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to strengthening collaboration in order to address identified gaps and safeguard the health of citizens.

He further noted that the ongoing interventions, including the presentation of PPE materials, align with the health sector development agenda and the broader vision of the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, which prioritises improved healthcare delivery and the well-being of the good people of the state.

The Governor has continued to express strong support for the collaborative response efforts and has called for regular updates on progress being made in containing the outbreak.

The meeting concluded with renewed assurances from all stakeholders to strengthen coordination, enhance technical support, and implement effective strategies to bring the Lassa fever outbreak under control in Benue State.