The Benue State Police Command has arrested four notorious suspects linked to the abduction of worshippers during a night vigil at St. John Catholic Church, Ojeji, Ado Local Government Area of the State.

In a Sunday statement signed by DSP Udeme Edet, Police Public Relations Officer, the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), while acting swiftly on follow-up intelligence conducted in a joint operation with tactical teams of the Benue State Police Command, raided the hideout of the suspects on Saturday and recovered firearms.

According to the statement, the IRT was deployed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to oversee investigative procedures.

The statement reads, “On 11th February, 2026, operatives of the Ado Division, acting on credible intelligence, arrested two suspects—Abubakar Jibril (male) and Ashiru Ibrahim (male)—in connection with the night-vigil kidnapping incident. The suspects were found in possession of five (5) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“In line with established investigative procedures, the suspects were handed over to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) for further investigation. Acting swiftly on follow-up intelligence, the IRT, in a joint operation with tactical teams of the Benue State Police Command, raided the hideout of Ashiru Ibrahim on 14th February, 2026.

“The operation led to the recovery of one (1) AK-47 rifle and eight (8) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, as well as the arrest of two additional suspects believed to be key members of the kidnapping syndicate.”

According to the statement, investigations established that the arrested suspects are directly linked to the abduction that occurred during the night vigil at St. John Catholic Church.

The statement added, “As a result of sustained pressure mounted through coordinated search-and-rescue operations across the Ado axis and adjoining communities, the kidnapped victims were successfully released unhurt. Efforts have since been intensified to track down and apprehend other fleeing members of the criminal network, as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) continue comprehensive investigations to ensure that all those connected to this crime are brought to justice.”

In further demonstration of the resolve to decisively confront kidnapping and banditry, the statement revealed that the Inspector-General of Police has approved the deployment of the Police Air Wing for aerial surveillance and operations, alongside the reinforcement of additional tactical teams to Benue State.

The statement noted that this proactive deployment is aimed at strengthening security dominance, improving intelligence-led operations, and denying criminal elements any operational space within the state.

The statement further reads, “The Benue State Police Command acknowledges and appreciates the collective support and cooperation received during the operation, particularly the support of the Benue State Government, the leadership of the Catholic Diocese who championed the non-kinetic approach, the Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, and the effective collaboration of sister security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Benue Civil Protection Guard, and other security stakeholders.

“This unified approach greatly contributed to the successful rescue of the victims and underscores the strength of inter-agency cooperation in safeguarding lives and property in Benue State.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, reassures the people of Benue State that the Command remains fully mobilised, strategically positioned, and resolute in its determination to eliminate kidnapping, banditry, cultism and all forms of violent crime across the state.