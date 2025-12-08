The presidency has revealed that authorities in Benin Republic sought Nigeria’s military assistance twice during the recent coup attempt in the neighbouring West African nation. According to presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu responded to the requests by directing the Ni...

The presidency has revealed that authorities in Benin Republic sought Nigeria’s military assistance twice during the recent coup attempt in the neighbouring West African nation.

According to presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu responded to the requests by directing the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to secure and take control of Benin’s airspace as part of efforts to suppress the uprising.

In a statement issued late Sunday, Onanuga added that Benin’s government also appealed for the deployment of Nigerian ground forces to help stabilise the situation as loyalists moved to regain control.

The presidency said Nigeria acted in line with regional obligations and in support of constitutional order in Benin Republic.

“Acting on two separate requests from the Government of Benin, President Tinubu first ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped,” the statement reads in part.

“The Republic of Benin, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a Note Verbal, requested immediate Nigerian air support “in view of the urgency and seriousness of the situation and to safeguard the constitutional order, protect national institutions and ensure the security of the population.

“In the second request, the authorities in Benin requested the deployment of Nigerian Air Force assets within Beninoise airspace for surveillance and rapid intervention operations under Benin-led coordination.

“The Benin government also requested Nigerian ground forces, “strictly for missions approved by the Beninese Command authority in support of the protection of constitutional institutions and the containment of armed groups.”

Olufemi Oluyede, Nigeria’s chief of defence staff, was quoted as saying that all the requests have been fulfilled, adding that the Nigerian ground forces are presently in the Benin Republic.

Following the operation, the president was said to have commended the Nigerian armed forces for protecting the 35-year-old democracy of the Benin Republic.

“Today, the Nigerian armed forces stood gallantly as a defender and protector of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin on the invitation of the government,” the president said.

“Our armed forces acted within the ambit of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“They have helped stabilise a neighbouring country and have made us proud of their commitment to sustaining our democratic values and ideals since 1999. Nigeria stands firmly with the government and people of the Republic of Benin.”