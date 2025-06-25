The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has dissolved the Board of Bendel Insurance Football Club with immediate effect, appointing Emperor Jarret Tenebe as the club’s new Chairman.

Tenebe takes over from, Philip Shaibu, recently appointed as Director General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued by his media officer, Edoko Wilson Edoko, Hon. Enabulele said the decision was part of a strategic overhaul to reposition the club for better performance ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

“This decision aligns with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s vision to revitalise Edo’s sports infrastructure. With Emperor Tenebe’s experience in football management, we are confident he will steer the club to greater success,” Enabulele said.

He noted that Bendel Insurance finished last season in fifth place and that the restructuring is the first step in a broader transformation agenda for sports in the state.

Responding to his appointment, Emperor Tenebe—who also chairs the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)—expressed gratitude and pledged to build on the club’s recent progress.

“I thank the Chairman of the Sports Commission for this opportunity. I bring experience and a strong commitment to excellence. We will get to work immediately to strengthen the team,” he said.

An official unveiling ceremony for Tenebe will be held next week, with full details to be announced soon.