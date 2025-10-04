Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Faith, may have been disqualified from the reality show following a physical altercation, but he will not walk away empty-handed. Organisers have confirmed that the 25-year-old will retain the brand-new Innoson car worth N38 million, which he won earlier in the we...

Organisers have confirmed that the 25-year-old will retain the brand-new Innoson car worth N38 million, which he won earlier in the week.

Faith’s dramatic exit came on Thursday, October 2, after a group task spiraled into a confrontation between him and fellow housemate, Sultana.

According to show sources, the clash began when Sultana, who arrived late for a soap-making challenge, attempted to take some of the shared materials.

Faith reportedly tried to stop her, leading to a struggle over the bucket of ingredients. The scuffle ended with Sultana falling and sustaining an injury.

Citing the show’s zero-tolerance policy on physical violence, Big Brother announced Faith’s immediate disqualification, a move that quickly sparked heated debate among fans.

While some viewers argued that the punishment was justified, others believed it was a harsh blow for a contestant who had made it to the final stretch of the competition.

Inside the house, housemates were visibly shocked, with some expressing sadness over his sudden departure.

Despite the disqualification, organisers confirmed that Faith will not forfeit the prizes he won prior to his exit, including the highly coveted Innoson car.

A day after leaving the house, an emotional video surfaced online showing Faith reuniting with his father.

In the clip, his father offered words of comfort and encouragement: “Don’t worry, you’re great, don’t worry, you’ve done well, no doubt about that. You are fantastic. We love you. It shall continue to be well. Nobody can truncate your destiny.”

Born on June 16, 2000, Faith is a medical doctor and an augmented reality creator. Before entering the Big Brother house, he made it clear he wasn’t there to simply blend in.

“I’m not just here for the vibes. I’m here to lead, to stir things up, and to keep viewers glued to their screens. I’m someone who can command a room with silence or spark gbas gbos with a single line,” he boldly declared.

He also described himself as competitive, flirty, loyal, and “single and polyamorous.”