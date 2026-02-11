The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old suspect linked to the bomb explosion recorded within the State Secretariat Complex on Wednesday. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Iyamah Daniel E...

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old suspect linked to the bomb explosion recorded within the State Secretariat Complex on Wednesday.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Iyamah Daniel Edebor, immediately led the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Special Drone Unit and other Tactical Teams to the scene.

According to the statement, the explosion was caused by a suspected IED device, and after a thorough search, another unexploded IED was discovered and rendered safe by the EOD operatives.

The statement reads, “On arrival at the scene, the operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Unit swiftly contained the explosion. The area was immediately cordoned off, and upon detailed search, one unexploded IED was identified by EOD operatives and was rendered safe. No life lost, no property destroyed.

“One Pentecost Elijah, ‘m’ 60 year old from Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.”

The statement added, “He is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, and upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged in court.”

“The situation is under control, and normalcy has been restored. Members of the public are advised to remain calm and continue with their lawful business activities,” the statement concluded.