The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has formally confirmed the appointment of Peter Akpe as the state’s new deputy governor, filling the vacancy left by the late Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Akpe, who previously served as Chief of Staff at the Government House in Yenagoa, was nominated by Governor Douye Diri following Ewhrudjakpo’s death in December.

His confirmation by the House paves the way for his imminent swearing-in.

A seasoned public administrator and politician, Akpe has an extensive career in both civil service and politics.

He served in the Rivers and Bayelsa state civil services before transitioning fully into political roles, including a stint as commissioner from 2008 to 2011 under the Seriake Dickson administration.

Between 2011 and 2019, Akpe represented his constituency in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for two terms, serving as majority leader throughout his tenure. He is also an ordained pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Governor Diri described Akpe’s appointment as a strategic move to ensure continuity and stability in the state’s leadership, emphasising the deputy governor’s wealth of experience in governance and administration.