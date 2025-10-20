The Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended six individuals, including the victim’s own brother, for allegedly plucking out the eyes of a seven-year-old girl, Rukayya Muhammad, in what authorities are describing as a ritual-related assault in Soro, Ganjuwa Local Government Area. In a statement...

The Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended six individuals, including the victim’s own brother, for allegedly plucking out the eyes of a seven-year-old girl, Rukayya Muhammad, in what authorities are describing as a ritual-related assault in Soro, Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

In a statement on Sunday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has vowed that all those involved “will face the full wrath of the law.”

Police reports indicate that the horrific attack occurred on October 17, 2025, when 17-year-old Auwal Dahiru, Rukayya’s elder brother, allegedly lured her into a bush in Wailo town, attacked her, and “gouged out both eyes, in a desperate attempt to perform a money ritual.”

The girl’s father, Muhammad Adamu, promptly reported the incident, prompting detectives led by CSP Aliyu Mohammad Goni, the Divisional Police Officer in Soro, to respond swiftly. Auwal Dahiru was arrested, and the severely injured Rukayya was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi, where doctors confirmed she had permanently lost her sight.

Subsequently, five additional suspects—Mohammed Rabiu (19), Saleh Ibrahim (20), Nasiru Muhammad, Hassan Garba, and Garba Dahiru (43), all residents of Soro town—were also arrested in connection with the attack.

Police disclosed that the suspects “confessed to participating in the crime,” and investigations are ongoing to determine the full motive and identify any spiritual collaborators.

Describing the incident as “barbaric and deeply disturbing,” CP Aliyu assured the public that the command would carry out a thorough investigation through the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

He further urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasizing that the Bauchi Police Command “will not tolerate any form of criminality, especially those driven by ritual motives.”