The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has celebrated Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 74th birthday, praying for his good health and longevity to fulfil his vision of transforming Nigeria into a prosperous nation. Born on March 29, 1952, President Tinubu turns 74 on Sunday, March 29. In a…...

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has celebrated Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 74th birthday, praying for his good health and longevity to fulfil his vision of transforming Nigeria into a prosperous nation.

Born on March 29, 1952, President Tinubu turns 74 on Sunday, March 29.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Jibrin praised the President’s “visionary leadership” and his ongoing reforms and infrastructural projects aimed at repositioning the country for both current and future generations.

“Happy 74th birthday to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. He is a visionary leader who has been working tirelessly for the past 34 months to reposition our country for the benefit of both present and future generations,” the statement read.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Jibrin expressed optimism that Nigerians will give Tinubu a resounding mandate to continue his work.

“By the grace of God, Nigerians will overwhelmingly vote for President Tinubu come January 16, 2027, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct the presidential election. I have no doubt that by this time next year, when we celebrate his 75th birthday, he will be the President-Elect for his second term. The victory will herald his birthday celebration,” he said.

The senator urged citizens to support the President’s agenda, stressing that Tinubu has the nation’s best interests at heart. He also reaffirmed the National Assembly’s backing, highlighting his role as First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

“We stand with the President on this journey to address our nation’s challenges for the benefit of our people,” Jibrin added, calling on Nigerians to continue praying for the country’s progress.