Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to the 3 Division of Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) raided a kidnapper’s hideout in Plateau State to disrupt the kidnapping and armed robbery activities in the region.

In a Thursday statement signed by Captain Joshua Atu John, the Acting Military Information Officer, JTF OPEP, the troops raided the kidnapper’s hideout near Lantom Village in the Kadarko District of Wase Local Government Area, on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of four notorious suspects.

According to the statement, during the initial raid, recovered a fabricated rifle, an axe, and a machete.

Preliminary investigations confirmed the group’s involvement in recent crimes within the district. However, 2 accomplices managed to escape the scene, reportedly with an AK-47 rifle.

The statement reads, “Following the arrest, the suspects cooperated by revealing the location of a hidden cache of arms and ammunition and offered to guide troops to the site for recovery.

“However, while leading troops to the hidden cache on the outskirts of Kadarko, the suspects attempted a desperate move by trying to snatch the weapon of one of the soldiers in a bid to escape, but were decisively neutralised by troops.”

The statement added, “Follow-up operations are currently underway to apprehend the two fleeing gang members and recover the missing AK-47 rifle.”

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of the JTF OPEP, Major General EF Oyinlola, commended the troops for their gallantry and commitment to sustaining peace within the Joint Operations Area.

Oyinlola reaffirmed that the troops remain resolute in discharging their lawful mandate to safeguard lives and property.

He further emphasised that the cooperation of law-abiding citizens remains indispensable to the success of ongoing security operations.