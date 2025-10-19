In continued efforts to end banditry and terrorism nationwide, operatives of the 3 Division/ Joint Task Force of the Operation Enduring Peace, acting on credible intelligence, launched a coordinated attack on the hideouts of notorious bandits in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. According to a Sunda...

In continued efforts to end banditry and terrorism nationwide, operatives of the 3 Division/ Joint Task Force of the Operation Enduring Peace, acting on credible intelligence, launched a coordinated attack on the hideouts of notorious bandits in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, the Media Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, the suspected bandits fled the scene shortly before the troops’ arrival, as several caches of ammunition and assault rifles were recovered.

The statement reads, “As part of efforts by security agencies to break the chain of illegal arms dealing and proliferation, credible intelligence confirmed the stockpiling of arms and ammunition by bandits in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

“Following this discovery, troops of Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF OPEP) raided the hideout of a notorious bandit at Rawaya Village close to Kazok in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

“The suspect fled shortly before troops arrived at the hideout. However, a thorough search at the hideout led to the discovery of two AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one revolver pistol, four AK-47 rifle magazines, three G3 rifle magazines, One Thousand One Hundred and Ninety-Eight rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, four rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) ammunition, three mobile phones, and other sundry items.

“The recovered items are in custody for further action. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing bandit and his collaborators.”

The statement further revealed that the Operation Enduring Peace stated that it will remain decisive in its onslaught against criminal elements, reaffirming its commitment to keeping the Joint Operations Area safe and sustained.