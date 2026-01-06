Reports have emerged that infamous bandit leader, Auta, is openly marketing military uniforms and brand-new rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers on TikTok, in what is described as a bold provocation against Nigerian security and intelligence agencies. The revelation has sparked widespread concer...

Reports have emerged that infamous bandit leader, Auta, is openly marketing military uniforms and brand-new rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers on TikTok, in what is described as a bold provocation against Nigerian security and intelligence agencies.

The revelation has sparked widespread concern over public safety and national security, prompting calls for urgent intervention to dismantle the illicit arms network and prevent further threats.

Revealing the bandit leader action via X, Eons Intelligence wrote: “Reports indicate that notorious bandit leader Auta is openly advertising and selling military uniforms and brand-new rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers on TikTok, in what appears to be a brazen challenge to Nigerian security and intelligence agencies. The development has raised serious security concerns, with calls for swift action to dismantle the network behind the illegal arms trade and prevent further threats to public safety.