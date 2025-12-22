The remaining 130 pupils and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Papiri, Niger State, out of the 300 abducted in November, have finally arrived at the Government House in Minna, where they were received by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago. The news of their release went viral on Sunday, with lots ...

The remaining 130 pupils and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Papiri, Niger State, out of the 300 abducted in November, have finally arrived at the Government House in Minna, where they were received by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.



The news of their release went viral on Sunday, with lots of goodwill messages pouring in as the Federal Government described the moment as a “fitting end to the year.”

TVC News previously reported that the Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of St. Mary’s Schools, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has confirmed that the 130 rescued students are expected to arrive in Minna, Niger State, on Monday.

The Bishop confirmed this latest update to TVC News on Sunday, following reports that the remaining 130 students, out of more than 300 abducted in November, have finally regained their freedom.

The Bishop said that “Governor Umaru Bago called me a few minutes ago to confirm the release of the children and teachers.

“However, the figure was not mentioned as they are expected in Minna tomorrow (Monday) and to be received by the Governor in the government house.”

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, has commended the successful rescue of the remaining 130 pupils abducted from the St. Mary Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State, describing it as a “fitting end to the year.”

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mohammed Idris, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation.

According to the statement, the Federal Government stated that it can confirm that all the abducted pupils of the Catholic School, Papiri, numbering 230, have been freed, expressing that “not a single pupil is left in captivity.”