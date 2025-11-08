The inaugural Babagana Kalli (Ozogla) FA Cup kicked off on Friday in Maiduguri, Borno State, with matches taking place at seven venues across the state. A total of 28 teams participated in the opening fixtures, which were held at Dalori, London Ciki, Shehuri, Ramat Square, Baga Road, 777 Housing Est...

The inaugural Babagana Kalli (Ozogla) FA Cup kicked off on Friday in Maiduguri, Borno State, with matches taking place at seven venues across the state.

A total of 28 teams participated in the opening fixtures, which were held at Dalori, London Ciki, Shehuri, Ramat Square, Baga Road, 777 Housing Estate, among other locations.

Community stakeholders expressed their excitement over the tournament, describing it as a symbol of unity that brings together youths from different parts of Borno State. They also thanked the organizers and prayed for a successful and injury-free competition.

The Babagana Kalli FA Cup aims to foster football development, youth engagement, and community cohesion across the state, providing a platform for young talents to showcase their skills while strengthening communal ties.