Following the victory of Kwara United Football Club in the President Federation Cup, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced a gift of five million naira and a plot of land at the Ilorin Smart City for each of the players.

The announcement was made at the reception hosted in their honour in Ilorin, the state capital.

The victorious team arrived Ilorin on Monday after defeating Abakali FC in the final 4-3 in penalty shootout.

The Governor appreciated the players for doing the state proud by winning the first major football trophy for the state since its creation in 1967.

He expressed the hope that the team will win more laurels for the state after breaking the jinx with the FA Cup.

The package for the players was announced by the Senior Adviser and Counsellors to the Governor, Mallam Saadudeen Salahudeen.