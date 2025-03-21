The Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bola Shobowale, has been reported dead after losing battle against a protracted ailment that took her away from office for months in Lagos State.

Shobowale’s death came barely three days after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appointed the Vice Chairman, Oladipupo Oluwaloni, as the Acting Chairman, to end the leadership vacuum that had crippled administration of the council activities.

The Chief Presss Secretary to the Chairman, Bola Shobowale, announced her passing in a short statement.

Read Statement Below…

I regret to announce the passing of my principal, Hon. Chief (Mrs) Bola Shobowale JP. The Executive Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, may almighty God in mercy forgives her short comings, grants her eternal resst.

Amen.

Adieu Bola Shobowale !!

Rasaq Shola Jimoh

Chief Press Secretary