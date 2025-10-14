The newly appointed Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Olayiwola Awakan, has assumed office at the Authority’s Headquarters in Abuja, pledging to usher in a new era of innovation, collaboration, and renewed commitment towards repositioning Nigeria’s tourism in...

The newly appointed Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Olayiwola Awakan, has assumed office at the Authority’s Headquarters in Abuja, pledging to usher in a new era of innovation, collaboration, and renewed commitment towards repositioning Nigeria’s tourism industry.

Mr. Awakan was received by the Management Team of the Authority, led by Mr. Ovie Esewhaye, the Director overseeing the Office of the Director-General, who presented the official handover note. The new helmsman thereafter met with the Directors, toured the NTDA offices, and addressed the general staff at the NTDA Village Hall.

In his maiden address, Mr. Awakan expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda through tourism.

“I’m happy to be here; this is a new dawn. There’s a lot to be done and by the grace of God, it will be done,” he stated. “Let me start by appreciating the President of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda through tourism.”

Mr. Awakan also acknowledged the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, for her visionary leadership and tireless efforts in repositioning the sector despite limited resources.

“The responsibility bestowed on her is weighty, and even with the limited resources, she has been able to push ahead. I am here to complement her efforts,” he noted.

While commending the achievements of his predecessors, the Director-General pledged to consolidate on their successes and build a more vibrant, efficient, and responsive NTDA capable of attracting tourists and investors to Nigeria.

“My predecessors have done excellently well to the best of their ability, and the baton of leadership has been passed to me. I will take it up from here,” he affirmed.

He further emphasized the importance of teamwork, innovation, and inclusivity in achieving the Authority’s mandate.

“We need newness, freshness, and I can’t do it alone. We need collaborative effort,” he said.

“I operate an open-door policy, no idea is a bad idea; it can be refined into a fantastic one. Let’s make history together and make Mr. President proud.”

Mr. Olayiwola Awakan is an award-winning journalist, thespian, dramatist, poet, and culture and tourism enthusiast. His appointment reflects President Tinubu’s continued commitment to leveraging creativity, culture, and tourism as key drivers of national economic diversification and growth.