New Delhi’s civil aviation regulator has ordered Air India to dismiss three executives from their positions due to “systemic failures” as the carrier faces investigation following a catastrophic crash.

The DGCA’s guidance did not specify if it was related to the June 12 tragedy in Ahmedabad, which killed all but one of the 242 passengers on board. At least 38 people on the ground were killed.

According to the DGCA instruction, the airline’s voluntary disclosures “point to systemic failures in crew scheduling, compliance monitoring, and internal accountability”.

“Of particular concern is the absence of strict disciplinary measures against key officials directly responsible for these operational lapses,” said the order, which was issued on Friday.

“These officials have been involved in serious and repeated lapses,” it said.

The regulator has ordered Air India to remove three individuals identified in the order “from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling,” take disciplinary action, and report on progress within 10 days.

Future infractions may also result in “licence suspension”.

The airline confirmed on Saturday that it had carried out the instruction.

“Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices,” according to a press release.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the airline’s London-bound jet to crash shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

Air India stated Thursday that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was “well-maintained” and that the pilots were experienced flyers.

The cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder were recovered from the crash site.