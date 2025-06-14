A black box was discovered at the site of the Air India jet crash in Ahmedabad, India’s civil aviation minister announced on Friday.

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu verified that India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) obtained the flight data recorder within 28 hours.

On Thursday, the jet headed for London crashed into a residential neighborhood less than 60 seconds after takeoff, killing all but one of the 242 passengers on board.

Planes usually carry two black boxes – small but tough electronic data recorders.

One records flight data, such as altitude and speed. The other records sound from the cockpit, so investigators can hear what the pilots are saying and listen for any unusual noises.

AAIB is leading the inquiry into the cause of the crash, helped by teams from the US and UK. Boeing’s chief executive, Kelly Ortberg, said the company was supporting the investigation.

Air India said there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft when it crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 13:39 local time (08:09 GMT).

Flight AI171 was scheduled to land at London’s Gatwick Airport at 18:25 BST.

Investigators arrived at the scene and crowds were moved further away from the wreckage.

Meanwhile, desperate families are still waiting for news of their relatives.

Dr Minakshi Parikh, the dean of the BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital, said four of their students died as the plane crashed into buildings on the campus.

On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent around 20 minutes at the site of the plane crash.

Earlier on Friday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson also went to the crash site, later describing the visit as “deeply moving”.

According to data by tracking website, Flightradar24, the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 had completed more than 700 flights in the year leading up to the Thursday’s disaster.