Speaking on the heels of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent intervention in the security crisis, Governor Alia expressed optimism that the President’s commitment to addressing the violence would bring lasting peace to the troubled state.

“These attacks on the peace-loving people of Benue are not just random acts of violence—they are targeted efforts aimed at alienating us from our ancestral lands,” Alia said.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to restore normalcy and ensure displaced persons return home. “We will keep working to ensure that our people are not only safe but return to their ancestral land,” he pledged.

President Tinubu had earlier issued directives to security agencies to secure the state following a spate of deadly attacks, especially in Yelwata and surrounding communities.