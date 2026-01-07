The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, stated that Tuesday’s attack at the National Park Office, which claimed life of five forest guard officers, was carried out by suspected cross-border bandits. The Oyo State Police Command confirmed an attack by suspected bandits on the National Park Se...

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, stated that Tuesday’s attack at the National Park Office, which claimed life of five forest guard officers, was carried out by suspected cross-border bandits.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed an attack by suspected bandits on the National Park Service office located in Oloka, Orire Local Government.

TVC News learnt that the incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when armed men, believed to be bandits, stormed the National Park facility and launched a violent assault on officers on duty.

Makinde, on Wednesday via his official X handle, disclosed this while expressing his sadness over the devastating loss of the National Park Service Forest Guard, who died on lawful duties.

The Governor calls for calm, assuring the residents that the security agencies have restored normalcy and deployed more personnel to the area.

Makinde wrote, “Earlier today, there was a criminal attack by bandits at the National Park Office, Oloka Village, which resulted in the death of five National Park Service Forest Guard Officers. This is a devastating loss of the lives of personnel in the course of carrying out their lawful duties. May their souls rest in peace.”

He added, “Preliminary investigations by the security agencies indicate that this was a cross-border attack carried out by bandits. The security agencies are already working together to address this incident and seek the support of residents in the area to cooperate with them in their intelligence gathering.”

“Let me appeal to residents of Oyo State, especially those in Oriire LGA and other LGAs along our borders, to remain calm as the security agencies have restored normalcy and deployed more personnel to the area. Our administration will leave no stone unturned to respond decisively to prevent a recurrence of such attacks,” he concluded.