Emergency services and police have reported that at least 66 people were injured when two trains collided in eastern Slovakia on Monday. The force of the impact caused one engine and one carriage to derail.

According to Reuters, there were no reports of deaths in the crash, which police said happened in front of a tunnel near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou, about 55 km (34 miles) west of the eastern Slovak region’s main city, Kosice.

The emergency medical services said 16 people suffered moderate or serious injuries, and at least 50 were lightly injured.