Nigeria’s university lecturers have again raised an alarm over an attempt by the Federal Capital Territory Administration to take part of the University of Abuja’s land. The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, says the 10-thousand-hectare property is vital to the school’s expansion and...

Nigeria’s university lecturers have again raised an alarm over an attempt by the Federal Capital Territory Administration to take part of the University of Abuja’s land.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, says the 10-thousand-hectare property is vital to the school’s expansion and research capacity, not a target for real-estate interests.

At a meeting with the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund, ASUU also lamented the poor funding of universities, describing lecturers’ salaries as the worst in Africa, saying, ” too low to attract or retain quality scholars.”

It was a meeting laced with frustration and fresh appeals as leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities confronted senators with what they call a pattern of neglect.

Top on their list of grievances is the alleged attempt by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to reclaim portions of the University of Abuja’s 10-thousand-hectare land.

ASUU insists the land is crucial for future expansion and research facilities, warning that losing it would cripple the university’s long-term development.

The Union leaders appealed directly to the Senate to wade in — urging lawmakers to prevail on the Minister to “let the University of Abuja be.”

But beyond land, ASUU also painted a bleak picture of life on Nigerian campuses, describing lecturers’ pay as the lowest in Africa, a situation they say has drained the system of motivation and talent.

The Union called for improved welfare, timely payment of entitlements, and implementation of past agreements to make Nigeria’s universities competitive again.

Responding, the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund , led by Senator MUNTARI DANDUTSE , assured the lecturers that their concerns would be taken seriously.

The lawmakers pledged to push for better budgetary provisions, and to engage relevant authorities in a bid to resolve the ongoing industrial dispute.

As both sides engage in constructive dialogue and renewed commitment, many hope that this round of engagement will finally lift the cloud of strikes over Nigeria’s public universities.