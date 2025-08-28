Nigeria’s education sector once again stands at a crossroads as university lecturers, under the Academic Staff Union of Universities, press home their demands for improved welfare and sustainable funding of public universities. The Lagos State zonal members of ASUU are holding a press conference a...

Nigeria’s education sector once again stands at a crossroads as university lecturers, under the Academic Staff Union of Universities, press home their demands for improved welfare and sustainable funding of public universities.

The Lagos State zonal members of ASUU are holding a press conference at the University of Lagos ASUU office to discuss the potential nationwide strike.

They are voting for indefinite strike, saying that the protests will continue nationwide.

From withheld salaries to unmet agreements signed over a decade ago, the union insists government inaction continues to cripple the university system, leaving students, parents, and the nation’s future hanging in the balance.

At the centre of their demands is the re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, revitalisation of universities, and settlement of outstanding arrears.

– Provision of sustainable funding for universities.

– Addressing the victimisation of some lecturers at LASU, KSU, and FUTO. Salary payment for promotion areas for over four years.