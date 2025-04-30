It was a night of glamour and razzmatazz at the Jewel Aeida event venue, where top Nollywood stars, socialites, and partygoers all gathered for the official premiere of Laide Daramola’s Aso Ebi Dairies movie.

The star-studded event was all shades of color and beautiful, well-tailored Aso Ebi outfits. Clad in a custom-made outfit by Shadiat Aso Oke, jewelry by the Coral Factory, and a purse by Pink Perfection Accessories, the producer Laide Daramola sure stole the night with her fashion style. With a 120-minute duration film distributed by Cinemax Nigeria Limited, Aso Ebi Diaries opens across cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana from Friday, April 18, 2025, with an exciting celebration of culture, love, unity, fashion, good music, friendship, and family.



The movie features an amazing cast that includes Shaffy Bello, Bukky Wright, Nancy Isime, Kunle Remi, Chizzy Alichi, Bukunmi ‘KieKie’ Adeaga-Ilori, Daniel Etim Effiong, Daniel Lloyd, Kalu Ikeagwu, Queen Salawa Abeni, and others. Directed by Biodun Stephen, Aso Ebi Diaries isn’t just a film; it is produced as a tribute to the Aso Ebi tradition, which is complete with style, drama, and unforgettable moments. Directed by, Aso Ebi Diaries isn’t just a film; it is produced as a tribute to the Aso Ebi tradition, which is complete with style, drama, and unforgettable moments. Set in modern Lagos, Nigeria, Aso Ebi Diaries takes movie lovers on a rollercoaster of emotions, friendship, love, betrayal, resilience, and the unbreakable bond of family. It’s a story that reflects Nigeria’s culture, the people, and the vibrant social dynamics that resonate with the audience. Laide Daramola of Lady Laide Studios comments on the movie, saying, “Aso Ebi Diaries is a movement. It’s about our community, our tribe, and our unity. This movie is taking over the cinemas. Aso Ebi Diaries is for the culture and a celebration for us.”