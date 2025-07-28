The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, in partnership with The Fashion Academy Abuja, has officially opened applications for its Designer Training ...

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, in partnership with The Fashion Academy Abuja, has officially opened applications for its Designer Training Programme under the Creative Leap Acceleration Program (CLAP).

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy by equipping emerging designers, tailors, and creative entrepreneurs with the technical and business skills required to thrive in the fashion industry.

The training will focus on two core areas:

• Pattern Making & Professional Sewing Techniques

• Fashion Business & Branding

Participants will benefit from hands-on training, mentorship, and business development sessions, all designed to scale their operations and enhance their contributions to Nigeria’s creative sector.

Speaking on the initiative, the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, said:

“Our creative industry holds immense potential, and this collaboration with The Fashion Academy Abuja is a bold step towards building a skilled workforce and positioning Nigeria as a leader in fashion innovation across Africa.”

Director of The Fashion Academy Abuja, Nina Kwande, also commended the partnership, saying:

“We are excited to work with the Ministry to nurture talent, foster entrepreneurship, and provide access to industry‑ready training that truly makes a difference.”

Applications open on August 4, 2025, and close on August 11, 2025. Interested and eligible creatives are encouraged to apply through the official CLAP website: https://clap.gov.ng

For more information on eligibility criteria, required documents, and the application process, please visit the website.