For the fourth straight time in a Premier League title race, Arsenal have stumbled at the decisive moment — and once again, Manchester City were there to capitalise. What was billed as a defining clash in the Premier League instead turned into a painful case of déjà vu for Mikel…...

For the fourth straight time in a Premier League title race, Arsenal have stumbled at the decisive moment — and once again, Manchester City were there to capitalise.

What was billed as a defining clash in the Premier League instead turned into a painful case of déjà vu for Mikel Arteta’s side — a team so often brilliant for months, yet unable to hold their nerve when it matters most.

Arsenal came into the encounter with momentum and, crucially, control of their own destiny. But as the pressure intensified, so did the cracks — a pattern that has now become impossible to ignore.

City, seasoned in these high-stakes moments, showed the composure of serial champions. Where Arsenal hesitated, Pep Guardiola’s men accelerated. Where Arsenal faltered, City punished.

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The result not only shifts the balance in the title race but reinforces a growing narrative — that Arsenal, for all their progress, lack the ruthlessness required to go all the way.

For Arteta, it raises uncomfortable questions. How does a team so dominant for large stretches repeatedly fall short at the same hurdle? Is it mentality, experience, or simply the relentless standard set by City?

For City, however, this is familiar territory. Another run-in, another surge, another opportunity to turn pressure into silverware.

As the season edges towards its conclusion, one thing feels increasingly inevitable: when it matters most, Manchester City rise — and Arsenal, once again, are left to reflect on what might have been.