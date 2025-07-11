Arsenal and Chelsea have reached a formal agreement to sign Noni Madueke for more than £50 million. According to reports, the English winger is poised to sign with the Emirates next week. Madueke had already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal for a 5-year contract, but the announcement had been ...

Arsenal and Chelsea have reached a formal agreement to sign Noni Madueke for more than £50 million.

According to reports, the English winger is poised to sign with the Emirates next week.

Madueke had already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal for a 5-year contract, but the announcement had been postponed owing to transfer fee discussions between the two clubs.

Chelsea first demanded a set £50 million, although Arsenal’s bid contained bonuses.

Finally, the two parties agreed on a price somewhat above £50 million, which meets Chelsea’s value.

This marks a profitable sale for Chelsea, who bought Madueke from PSV Eindhoven for just £28.5 million in 2022. Since joining the Blues, the 22-year-old has recorded 20 goals in 92 appearances.

Madueke is currently with Chelsea at the FIFA Club World Cup, where he is expected to feature in the final against Paris Saint-Germain on July 14. That match is likely to be his final appearance for the London side.

Football London raised concerns that Arsenal may be “backing themselves into a corner” by spending heavily on a position that isn’t a top priority—especially considering their projected summer 2025 transfer budget is around £150 million.