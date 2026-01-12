Troops of 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have successfully rescued 18 passengers, including 2 infants, following a hijacking incident on a passenger boat travelling from Nigeria to Cameroon on Sunday. In a Monday statement signed by Major Yemi Sokoya, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Headqu...

In a Monday statement signed by Major Yemi Sokoya, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, the passengers were kidnapped along Kombo Fishing Port within the Cameroon waterways.

According to the statement, a distress call reported that suspected sea pirates, operating in two speed boats and a wooden boat, hijacked a passenger boat moving from Nigeria to Cameroon.

The statement reads, “Responding swiftly, 13 Brigade troops deployed at Ikang pursued the criminals, resulting in an exchange of fire that caused one of the pirates’ speed boats to capsize.

“The pirates abandoned their victims and fled into the surrounding creeks. All passengers were rescued unharmed.”

Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General PO Alimikhena, commended the troops for their prompt and professional response, reiterating the command’s commitment to safeguarding citizens from criminal networks.

Alimikhena said, “This successful rescue operation demonstrates the courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our men and women to protect lives and ensure the safety of our waterways. We will continue to dominate our operational environment and safeguard our citizens against all criminal elements.”

He further urged members of the public to provide meaningful information that can assist the troops in effectively combating criminal activities across Cross River State, emphasising that community cooperation is essential for maintaining security.

The operation underscores 13 Brigade’s steadfast commitment to securing lives and maintaining safety across regional waterways.