Operatives of the Nigerian Army have successfully foiled an attack after terrorists launched a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) at troop-carrying vehicles and the CCTV control room at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Azir in Borno State.

In a Friday statement signed by Lieutenant SA Atokolo, the Acting Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, the troops demonstrated resilience, professionalism and superior combat capability by repelling attacks across parts of Adamawa and Borno States, while inflicting heavy losses on fleeing terrorists during follow-up operations.

The statement reads, “In the early hours of 16 January 2026, terrorists attempted to overrun a patrol base at Sabon Gari in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State under Sector 4 OPHK. Alert troops swiftly engaged the attackers, supported by reinforcements from Gulak and the Battalion Quick Reaction Force.

“The terrorists were successfully repelled without any casualties to their own troops and equipment, forcing them to abandon the attack. The general area was subsequently cleared and scanned for Improvised Explosive Devices and booby traps to ensure civilian and troop safety.”

The statement added, “In a related development on the same day, terrorists launched a large-scale, multi-directional attack on Forward Operating Base (FOB) Azir in Borno State.

“The attackers initially attempted to breach part of the defensive perimeter but were met with overwhelming and sustained firepower from gallant troops with support from the Air Component and other Nigerian Army aerial platforms. After a prolonged firefight lasting over an hour, the terrorists were decisively overpowered and forced to withdraw.”

The statement further disclosed that, “During the engagement, terrorists’ Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) fire affected Troop Carrying Vehicles and the CCTV control room which were partially gutted by fire. Despite this, troops maintained firm control of the situation.

“Several terrorist weapons and ammunition, including a 60mm mortar tube, mortar bombs, locally fabricated explosives, heavy machine gun rounds and hundreds of rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, were recovered from the terrorists.”

“Crucially, this engagement did not end at the FOB. Persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms immediately tracked the fleeing terrorists, enabling follow-up operations along identified withdrawal routes by the Air Component of OPHK.

“The precision strikes by the Nigerian Air Force platforms resulted in the neutralisation of additional scores of the terrorists, dealing a severe blow to the group’s fighting strength and morale. Evidence from the exploitation confirmed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” the statement concluded.

Atokolo expressed that the sacrifices of personnel underscore the overall commitment of troops in securing lives, stressing that the troops of OPHK remain resolute and unwavering in their mandate to deny terrorists freedom of action, dismantle their networks and protect the integrity of the North East region.