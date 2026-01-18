The Acting Commander, Sector 4 Operation Hadin Kai and Commander 23 Brigade, Brigadier General Amechi Agwu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to ensuring adequate security in Adamawa State and its environs....

The Acting Commander, Sector 4 Operation Hadin Kai and Commander 23 Brigade, Brigadier General Amechi Agwu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to ensuring adequate security in Adamawa State and its environs.

Brigadier General Agwu gave the assurance while receiving the Comptroller of Immigration, Adamawa State Command, Comptroller Sani Jega, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Adamawa State Peace Commission Dr. Jemila Suleman, during separate courtesy visits to the Headquarters of 23 Brigade.

He described the security situation in Adamawa State as relatively calm and under control, attributing the stability to the collective efforts and synergy among security agencies operating in the state.

The Army commander also commended the Adamawa State Government for its cooperation and sustained support to security agencies.

The Acting Commander assured both delegations of the Sector’s continued support in safeguarding lives and property across the state.

In his remarks, Comptroller Jega praised Sector 4 OPHK for enhancing collaboration among security agencies and for its coordinating role in maintaining a secure environment in Adamawa State.

He further sought the Brigade’s support, particularly along border areas, to facilitate effective operations of officers and men of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Adamawa State Peace Commission, Dr. Jemila Suleman, said the visit was necessitated by the vital link between security agencies and sustainable peacebuilding.

She emphasised the need for a cordial working relationship between the Commission and the military to ease the Commission’s mandate of fostering peace in the state.

Dr. Suleman noted that the Commission was established in July 2025 and appealed for the continued support of Sector 4 OPHK and 23 Brigade towards the successful discharge of its responsibilities.

Highlights of the visits included the signing of the visitors’ book, presentation of souvenirs, and group photographs.