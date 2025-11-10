The Headquarters 82 Division of the Nigerian Army has clarified claims in a viral social media video linking its operatives to election activities during the Saturday #AnambraDecides2025 gubernatorial polls. According to a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, the Acting Deputy Direc...

The Headquarters 82 Division of the Nigerian Army has clarified claims in a viral social media video linking its operatives to election activities during the Saturday #AnambraDecides2025 gubernatorial polls.

According to a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, the Acting Deputy Director of the Army Public Relations, the troops recorded in the video were responding to a distress call received from National Youth Service Corps that corps members and other INEC staff were being held hostage by suspected political thugs.

The statement reads, “The attention of Headquarters 82 Division, Nigerian Army, has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media, falsely suggesting the involvement of a Nigerian Army officer in electoral activities. The Division wishes to set the record straight and clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred on 8 November 2025 at Ukwu Oji Umubele, Awka Ward 5, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“To set the record straight, approximately at about 2020 hours (8:20 pm), an officer of the 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) received a distress call from NYSC officials and Corp members reporting that corps members and other INEC staff were being held hostage by suspected political thugs. The report followed the unexplained disappearance of the Collation Officer assigned to the polling unit.”

It added, “In line with the Nigerian Army’s constitutional responsibility to aid civil authorities and protect citizens, a rapid response team consisting of two officers and twelve soldiers was promptly deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, the troops met a highly charged atmosphere, involving several political stakeholders, including the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, who questioned the presence of military personnel.

“Despite the provocation and tension at the scene, Nigerian Army troops maintained utmost professionalism and restraint, successfully rescuing the corps members and INEC officials. The rescued personnel were subsequently escorted safely to the INEC office, where collation continued peacefully.

“The video currently circulating on social media is therefore misleading and lacks the full context of events. The Nigerian Army’s intervention was purely a humanitarian and security response aimed at protecting lives and preserving the integrity of the electoral process. Any contrary interpretation is baseless, misleading and regrettable.”

“Headquarters 82 Division further notes the conduct of certain political actors during the episode and will engage with the Anambra State Government to ensure mutual understanding and sustained cooperation in future operations.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its commitment to neutrality, professionalism and the protection of democratic institutions. The public is therefore urged to disregard the false narratives and continue to support the efforts of the military and other security agencies in safeguarding peace and order during elections,” the statement concluded.