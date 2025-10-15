The 63 Brigade headquarters has defended the killing of a Delta State resident during an altercation with a soldier attached to the Delta Marine Logistics and the Technical (DMLT) Estate in Warri, saying the soldier acted in self-defence while resisting a confrontation by two individuals. This was d...

The 63 Brigade headquarters has defended the killing of a Delta State resident during an altercation with a soldier attached to the Delta Marine Logistics and the Technical (DMLT) Estate in Warri, saying the soldier acted in self-defence while resisting a confrontation by two individuals.

This was disclosed in a Wednesday statement signed by Captain Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 63 Brigade, Asaba.

According to the statement, the deceased and an accomplice reportedly tried to force their entry into the gate of the DMLT estate, without subjecting themselves to checks as requested by the soldier attached to the security post.

The confrontation led to a physical struggle, forcing the soldier to resort to using combat skills and injuring one of the unruly individuals, who was subsequently rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The statement reads, “The Headquarters, 63 Brigade, wishes to state that a tense confrontation between a soldier and a suspected criminal occurred at the Delta Marine Logistics and the Technical (DMLT) Estate in Warri, Delta State, on 13 October 2025. The fracas resulted in the death of the suspect, who engaged the soldier on duty in a scuffle, who acted in self-defence.

“For the record, the incident occurred when the soldier, who was on duty at the DMLT Estate gate, halted a group of individuals who attempted to force their entry into the premises without subjecting themselves to checks. When the soldier questioned the group’s intention and sought to ascertain their identities, the said individuals became aggressive and unruly. The suspected criminals became violent when asked who they were looking for and why they were trying to enter without clearance.

“The altercation escalated into a physical struggle wherein the soldier, who acted in self-defence, used armed combat skills and injured one of the unruly individuals.

“The injured suspected criminal was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead later.

“Accordingly, Otu-Jeremi Police Division in Delta State was promptly notified about the incident for necessary action.”

The Brigade urged residents of Delta State to remain law-abiding and desist from flouting security checks, reaffirming its commitment to upholding the fundamental human rights of citizens.

“The Brigade wishes to reiterate to the good people of Delta State the need to remain law-abiding and subject themselves to checks in line with subsisting standard operating procedures. Additionally, it is important to unequivocally state that respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry has always been prioritised, while discharging statutory responsibilities in Delta State,” the statement concluded.