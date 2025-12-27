The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Friday, December 26, 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at his palace in Sokoto State. The visit which was disclosed in a statement on the X handle of the Nigerian Army, ...

The statement reads: “The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Friday, 26 December 2025, paid a courtesy visit to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto, at his palace in Sokoto State. The visit highlights the renewed commitment of the Nigerian Army to strengthening civil–military relations and fostering collaboration with traditional institutions in support of national unity, peace and security.

“During the visit, General Shaibu reaffirmed the resolve of the Nigerian Army to work closely with community leaders to promote stability and coexistence across the country. His Eminence commended the Nigerian Army for its sacrifices and continued efforts in safeguarding lives and property, and prayed for sustained success in its constitutional responsibilities.”