Troops of Headquarters 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 1 Joint Task Force (South-South), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), have arrested 183 suspected internet fraudsters and one suspected cultist during coordinated operations in Delta State.

The raid, conducted on July 19, 2025, followed actionable intelligence on the activities of internet fraud syndicates operating in Warri.

The suspects, all male and aged between 16 and 29, were apprehended at multiple residential apartments allegedly being used as cybercrime training centres.

Items recovered from them during the operation include 274 assorted laptops, 87 mobile phones, 9 laptop chargers, a table phone, and 2 WiFi devices.

Authorities say preliminary investigations are ongoing, and the suspects will face appropriate legal procedures.

In a separate operation the same day, troops arrested one Mr. Igbe Lucky Chika, a 26-year-old alleged member of the Viking cult group, in Ezionun Community.

Items recovered from the suspect include a locally fabricated firearm, an axe, a cutlass, two mobile phones, and a Toyota Camry with registration number Delta ASB 41 BE.

According to initial findings, the suspect is believed to be actively involved in cult-related activities and will be transferred to appropriate security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

The Commander of 63 Brigade/Sector 1 OPDS, Brigadier General M.A. Shonibare, lauded the troops for their professionalism and commitment, urging the public to support the military in its efforts to ensure safety and stability across the region.