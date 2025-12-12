A four-man armed robbery gang snatched several million naira from an unsuspecting motorist on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during an operation marked by sporadic gunfire. TVC News gathered that the incident occurred along Murtala Muhammed Way. Eyewitnesses said the robbers, who appeare...

A four-man armed robbery gang snatched several million naira from an unsuspecting motorist on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during an operation marked by sporadic gunfire.

TVC News gathered that the incident occurred along Murtala Muhammed Way.

Eyewitnesses said the robbers, who appeared to have trailed their victim, arrived in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with a faded number plate.

The masked gunmen reportedly opened fire on the victim’s grey Toyota Sienna, marked AA 693 GT, deflating its two left tyres and forcing the driver to stop.

Three masked assailants then emerged from the Corolla while a fourth stayed behind the wheel.

The robbers fired several shots into the air to scare bystanders, sending residents and passers-by fleeing for safety.

Stray bullets hit the Sienna driver on the arm and penetrated both the front and rear windshields, as well as parts of the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers transferred cartons suspected to be filled with cash from the Sienna into their Corolla before speeding off.

TVC previously reported that operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested four men and recovered a cache of illegal firearms during a routine stop-and-search operation along Sabongida Road.

The interception took place at about 8:45 a.m. on 11 December 2025 when officers from the Jebba Division stopped two suspects — Musa Mohammed and Musa Abdullahi, both from Saorami in Masegun Local Government Area of Niger State.