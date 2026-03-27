Lionel Scaloni, head coach of the Argentina national football team, has pledged to do everything possible to ensure Lionel Messi features at the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Quoting the coach’s remarks on X, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday: “I’ll do everything possible for Messi to be there at the…...

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of the Argentina national football team, has pledged to do everything possible to ensure Lionel Messi features at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Quoting the coach’s remarks on X, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday: “I’ll do everything possible for Messi to be there at the World Cup. I think for the good of football he has to be there, but he’s the one who will decide.”

Messi, currently starring for Inter Miami, has not confirmed whether he will participate in the next World Cup, following Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Scaloni’s comments highlights both his optimism and his respect for Messi’s autonomy.

In a separate development, Inter Miami CF have announced the naming of a stadium stand after their captain, Lionel Messi, in what the club describes as a rare and unprecedented honour for an active player.