The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has joined forces with regulators from 25 federating states to create a unified framework aimed at restructuring the country’s gaming industry and curbing illegal operators.

The agreement was formalised on Monday in Abuja when ARCON signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federating States Gaming Regulators of Nigeria (FSGRN).

ARCON’s Director-General, Olalekan Fadolapo, signed on behalf of the Federal Government, while FSGRN Chairman Bashir Are represented the participating states.

The initiative is designed to streamline advertising and marketing communications within the lottery and gaming sector, addressing regulatory overlaps and challenges created by fragmented oversight.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Fadolapo said the primary goal of the partnership is “to establish a unified and coherent regulatory framework for the gaming industry, which requires consistent collaboration among stakeholders.”

He added that ARCON has identified “key regulatory touchpoints to ensure the new framework benefits both industry operators and the general public.”

Highlighting the complexity of regulating the sector, Fadolapo noted that “while certain regulatory powers are constitutionally reserved for the Federal Government, the gaming sector often overlaps with state interests, creating governance challenges.”

He stressed, “As a federal agency with oversight powers, cooperation with the states is essential to sanitise the industry and protect the national economy.”

Are described the agreement as “a practical demonstration of federalism in action,” noting that the collaboration aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy direction, which promotes stronger cooperation between federal and state institutions.

He explained that most gaming operators advertise through television, radio, and digital platforms, all of which fall under federal advertising regulation, making a formal partnership necessary for effective oversight.

Are also cited examples from other federal systems, saying, “Countries such as Switzerland, Canada, and the United States operate comparable models where state authorities work in partnership with central governments to regulate the gaming sector.”

The FSGRN currently includes regulators from Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Edo, Ebonyi, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, and Taraba states.

This unified framework is expected to enhance compliance, reduce illegal operations, and ensure that advertising in the gaming sector adheres to national standards while accommodating state-level interests.