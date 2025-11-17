The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has launched an application portal for the Student Venture Capital Grant, a new national initiative designed to support student-centric innovation with equity-free grants of up to ₦50 million. In a Monday statement signed by Boriow...

In a Monday statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations, the Ministry stated that the “Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG) is a groundbreaking national initiative aimed at transforming student-driven ideas into commercially viable, high-impact ventures.”

At the launch, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the initiative was central to the government’s innovation drive.

In his words, “The President has challenged us to look for the next Moonshot within our tertiary institutions.

“We are not just looking for projects; we are scouting for future Nigerian Unicorns whose roots will be planted right here in our universities and colleges.

“This is an equity-free seed investment in Nigeria’s future.”

The ministry said the grant is targeted at students building innovations in STEMM fields, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences.

It was stated that the initiative is designed to “ignite and support student-driven innovation by funding ventures that address real-world challenges with clear potential for scale and commercialisation.” The statement further disclosed that successful applicants will get comprehensive support, incubation programmes, and expert mentorship from industry leaders to support them in their chosen fields.

It reads, “Successful applicants will also be absorbed into a comprehensive support ecosystem that includes: Intensive Incubation Programs, Expert Mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders, Full Access to Tools, Platforms and Resources required to develop and scale their startups.”

This strategic structure ensures that funded ventures are not only launched but are supported to successfully transition into market-ready enterprises.