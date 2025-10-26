The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has frowned at former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, over a recent statement he made, calling for the redirection of internet fraudsters rather than prosecuting them. Obi wrote on his official X page saying, “I told the youths that s...

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has frowned at former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, over a recent statement he made, calling for the redirection of internet fraudsters rather than prosecuting them.

Obi wrote on his official X page saying, “I told the youths that some of our so-called Yahoo boys are geniuses who need redirection, not condemnation. Their creativity and courage, if properly guided, can drive innovation and national development. Our challenge is to channel their energy from deception to productive enterprise.”

In response to his message, APC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, stated that “there’s nothing genius about crime, yahoo yahoo is a social tragedy, not a talent.”

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted, with deep concern, the recent obscene and morally reprehensible statement credited to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, describing internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, as ‘geniuses who need redirection, not condemnation.”

“This reckless comment represents a new low from a politician on a free fall – a man so desperate to remain politically relevant that he now seeks validation through controversy. It is both disappointing and dangerous that someone who once aspired to lead Nigeria would trivialise criminality in a country striving to rebuild its moral foundation.”

It added, “We are genuinely worried about Mr Obi’s state of mind – one that glorifies fraudulent practices while condemning corruption and dishonesty in the same breath. Such a contradiction exposes a profound moral confusion that has no place in leadership.

“From his recent statements, Nigerians owe their Creator immense gratitude that the nation dodged a bullet during the last presidential election. The thought of someone with such confused values at the helm of national affairs is terrifying.”

“It has become evident that the collapse of his so-called “movement” and the lack of a credible political platform have brought out the worst in him. His desperation for attention has replaced reasoned leadership with reckless speech. There should be a limit to unbridled desperation.”

APC further condemned Obi’s statement as misleading, stressing that he fed on the youths’ frustration, exploited their hopes and built a campaign on deceit and social media hysteria.

The statement further reads, “Mr Obi owes the Nigerian youth – particularly those he misled through propaganda, misinformation, and emotional manipulation – a sincere apology. He exploited their hopes, fed their frustrations, and built a campaign on deceit and social media hysteria. The least he can do now is to retain some modicum of respect by refraining from further embarrassing statements that insult the intelligence of the same young people he deceived.

“True leadership demands responsibility, not recklessness; moral strength, not moral confusion.

“While the APC firmly believes in youth empowerment and innovation, we reject any attempt to romanticise fraud or excuse crime under the pretext of compassion. Internet fraud is not genius; it is theft, deceit, and moral failure.

It added, “Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigerian youths are being equipped with real opportunities through initiatives such as the 3MTT (Three Million Technical Talent Programme), NELFUND, and digital innovation programmes that provide legitimate avenues for success.

“That is how responsible leadership redirects youthful potential – through empowerment and skill, not through glorification of crime.”

“Leadership is about values, not vibes; about integrity, not impulsiveness. Mr Obi’s latest outburst is a tragic reminder that populism without principle is a danger to democracy.

“The APC remains committed to promoting discipline, innovation, and moral rectitude as the true path to Nigeria’s greatness. Our youths deserve mentorship, not manipulation; inspiration, not incitement,” the statement concluded.