A total of 1,666 delegates, expected to elect the party’s Governorship candidate, are currently being accredited by officials of the Primary Election Committee.

Observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have also arrived at the venue to monitor the process.

The primary is widely anticipated to formally affirm Bola Oyebamiji as the party’s candidate, following an agreement among other aspirants to respect the party leadership’s choice.

Chairman of the Primary Election Committee and Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, together with Co-Chairman Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had urged party members at a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday to maintain unity during and after the exercise, emphasising that cohesion will be critical for defeating the incumbent in next year’s Governorship election.