Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has announced support for former National Inland Waterways Authority Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), the party’s consensus candidate for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Omisore, who was among seven aspirants barred by the APC Screening Committee for alleged breaches of party guidelines and electoral rules, said he accepted the decision following President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement of Oyebamiji.

The disqualified aspirants included former Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Prince Dotun Babayemi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), and Babatunde Haketer Oralusi.

Tensions had flarred up after some aspirants alleged that the screening process favoured Oyebamiji.

In response, President Tinubu convened a meeting that ultimately led all remaining aspirants to align with his choice, although Omisore was notably absent from the discussions.

Speaking on TVC News’ Politics Tonight, Omisore stated that the party must follow the direction of its leader and expressed his support for the consensus arrangement.

He reflected on his political journey, saying he has no regrets and describing himself as “an old wine that tastes better,” highlighting his strong, organic support base.

He added that while he had advised the party leadership on alternative approaches, he remains committed to working with the President’s decision.

Omisore said he would formally brief his supporters on the development and stressed the importance of the APC overhauling its strategy ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.