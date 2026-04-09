The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has declared that the APC remains the only truly national, deeply structured, ideologically resilient and electorally durable political platform capable of delivering on the present aspirations and future expectations of Nigerians. Professor Yilwatda made this known in Abuja…...

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has declared that the APC remains the only truly national, deeply structured, ideologically resilient and electorally durable political platform capable of delivering on the present aspirations and future expectations of Nigerians.

Professor Yilwatda made this known in Abuja while speaking on key issues affecting the social, political and economic management of the country, insisting that in a period of national transition and democratic consolidation, Nigeria cannot afford to gamble its future on confusion, instability, or politically disoriented alternatives.

According to a statement, signed by Mr Abimbola Tooki, his special adviser, media and communications syatyegy, the National Chairman said the APC has over time demonstrated the institutional maturity, national spread, political discipline, and administrative capacity required to manage the complex demands of a nation as large, diverse and strategically important as Nigeria.

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He said the party is not merely preparing for the next election cycle, but is actively working to deepen governance, strengthen democratic culture, improve public trust, and build a stronger foundation for national development.

“The All Progressives Congress is not an ad hoc coalition held together by convenience. It is a tested and enduring political machine, built on structure, spread, experience and the capacity to respond to the real needs of Nigerians. We are the only party with the institutional strength and national reach to carry the weight of both the present and the future of this country,” the National Chairman stated.

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Professor Yilwatda maintained that while governance naturally comes with pressures, contestations and difficult decisions, the APC remains committed to supporting policies and reforms that will place Nigeria on the path of long-term stability, productivity and prosperity.

He noted that the task before the current administration is not a cosmetic one, but a serious nation-building responsibility that requires courage, patience, sacrifice and political steadiness. He added that the APC, as the governing party, fully understands the weight of this historic obligation and will continue to provide the political backbone required to sustain reforms and deliver democratic dividends to Nigerians.

Commenting on the internal crises currently ravaging some opposition parties, Professor Yilwatda said the situation is a clear and disturbing reflection of their lack of preparedness for national leadership.

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He noted that any political platform that cannot manage its own internal affairs, reconcile competing tendencies, enforce discipline, or build consensus within its ranks, cannot be trusted with the delicate task of governing a complex federation like Nigeria.

According to him, the persistent implosions, factional wars, legal battles, ego clashes and ideological emptiness that define many opposition parties today are not just political setbacks, but warning signs of deeper structural weakness and managerial incompetence.

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He stressed that it would be dangerous and politically irresponsible for Nigerians to hand over the future of the country to political actors who have repeatedly shown that they cannot maintain order within their own house.

“A party that cannot govern itself cannot govern Nigeria. If a political platform is constantly trapped in self-inflicted crisis, consumed by internal sabotage, and weakened by poor management, it simply has no business asking Nigerians for the mandate to lead this country,” he said.

The APC National Chairman said Nigerians must be discerning enough to separate noise from capacity, propaganda from preparation, and opportunism from genuine leadership.

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He added that while the APC continues to evolve, reform and strengthen its internal processes, many opposition parties remain trapped in a cycle of instability that makes them unfit for serious democratic competition.

Professor Yilwatda further stated that a repositioned and confident APC is not afraid of political competition and does not seek victory through the technical disqualification of opponents.

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He said the APC believes in democratic contest, popular legitimacy, and the power of persuasion, adding that the party derives greater strength and credibility when it wins elections through the trust and support of the Nigerian people.

According to him, while political parties must comply with the law and electoral regulations, the APC’s preference is always to defeat its opponents at the ballot box and not in backroom arrangements, procedural traps or legal technicalities.

He emphasized that true democratic legitimacy comes from earned victory, not engineered outcomes, and that history is kinder to leaders and parties whose mandates are clearly validated by the people.

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“Victory is sweeter when it is earned. It is more legitimate when it is freely given by the people. As a party, we believe that the strongest mandate is one secured through persuasion, performance, organization and political engagement,” he said.

The National Chairman added that the APC’s growing confidence across the country is rooted in its expanding structures, broad-based acceptance, renewed internal discipline and its capacity to speak to both local and national concerns.

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He said the party is increasingly focused on rebuilding trust at the grassroots, improving message coordination, rewarding loyalty, and ensuring that every electoral contest is approached with seriousness, strategy and measurable objectives.

Speaking on the current security situation in the country, Professor Yilwatda described the Federal Government’s fresh phase in the mass trial of over 500 terrorism-related suspects as a major demonstration of state seriousness, institutional resolve and respect for the rule of law.

He said the development marks an important shift in the national security architecture, from merely announcing arrests to ensuring judicial accountability and lawful consequences for acts of terror and violent criminality.

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According to him, this is not just a security story; it is also a governance story, a rule-of-law story, and a public trust story.

He explained that for citizens to have confidence in the state, they must see that criminal acts are not only confronted militarily, but also prosecuted credibly and transparently within the framework of the law.

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“What we are seeing is movement beyond arrests toward institutional accountability. That matters greatly. It shows that the Tinubu administration is not only fighting insecurity on the battlefield, but also in the courtroom, in the intelligence space, and within the wider framework of state institutions,” he stated.

Professor Yilwatda said the development reinforces the idea that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is pursuing a more comprehensive anti-insecurity strategy, one that combines military operations, intelligence coordination, legal enforcement, judicial process, and broader institutional strengthening.

He noted that sustainable security cannot be built on force alone, but must rest on justice, deterrence, lawful prosecution, and visible consequences for those who threaten the peace and sovereignty of the country.

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The APC National Chairman therefore described the ongoing legal process as evidence of serious state action against terrorism, and called on Nigerians to continue supporting lawful efforts aimed at restoring peace, public confidence and national stability.

Turning to party affairs in Osun State, Professor Yilwatda commended the APC chapter for what he described as its visible readiness, growing organizational capacity and renewed seriousness ahead of future political engagements.

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He said the signs from Osun are encouraging, but quickly warned that electoral success would require more than enthusiasm, ceremonial mobilization or symbolic activity.

The National Chairman insisted that the Osun political operation must be built around discipline, structure, message clarity, conflict management, and grassroots precision.

He stressed the need for a single command structure within the campaign architecture, with clearly defined roles, measurable responsibilities and practical deliverables for every member of the campaign team.

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According to him, confusion in authority lines, duplication of functions, ego-driven interference and competing centers of influence have historically weakened political operations and must not be allowed to undermine the APC’s efforts in Osun.

“Every successful political operation requires one clear command structure. There must be no ambiguity in authority, no overlap in responsibilities, and no room for avoidable internal disruption. Every member of the campaign team must know their assignment, their target, and their expected outcome,” he said.

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Professor Yilwatda also called for the establishment of a robust conflict resolution mechanism within the Osun campaign structure to proactively address grievances, misunderstandings and post-appointment tensions before they degenerate into factional bitterness or sabotage.

He warned that unmanaged resentment within campaign structures often does more damage than opposition attacks, stressing that political wounds ignored today can become electoral liabilities tomorrow.

The APC National Chairman therefore directed that the Osun campaign must not be reduced to a ceremonial political exercise, but should instead be designed as a data-driven, ward-based and message-coordinated operation.

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He said the campaign must be rooted in local realities, informed by voter behavior, tailored to community concerns, and executed with measurable precision across all wards and constituencies.

According to him, the era of generic slogans and uncoordinated mobilization is over. What is required now is a modern political operation that understands the mood of the electorate, tracks persuasion patterns, coordinates messaging from the center to the grassroots, and ensures that every local structure is active and accountable.

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Professor Yilwatda further emphasized that the political significance of Osun extends beyond its immediate electoral boundaries.

He described the state as a strategic psychological battleground for the APC’s continued strength in the South-West, and a crucial rehearsal ground for 2027.

He noted that the outcome of political organization in Osun will carry symbolic, strategic and momentum-building consequences not just for the state, but for the wider political direction of the APC in the region and nationally.

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“Osun is not just another state election. It is a test of strength, a battle of perception, a measure of organizational discipline, and an important rehearsal ground for 2027. We must approach it with the seriousness it deserves,” he said.

The National Chairman charged party leaders, stakeholders, mobilizers, youth groups, women’s wings, elected officials and grassroots coordinators in Osun to close ranks and work with a single purpose.

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He urged all party faithful to place collective victory above personal ambition, emphasizing that the APC’s success will depend not only on strategy and structure, but also on unity, sacrifice, discipline and loyalty to the bigger cause.

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to building a stronger party and a stronger nation, stating that the party will continue to support policies and political actions that promote security, democratic legitimacy, economic recovery, institutional stability and national progress.

He said the APC remains focused, prepared and determined to continue serving as the most viable political platform for responsible governance and national renewal.

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“Nigeria needs steadiness, structure, courage and capacity. The APC represents that responsibility. We are not perfect, but we are prepared, we are tested, and we are committed to doing the hard work required to move this country forward,” he said.