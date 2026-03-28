The All Progressives Congress (APC) has moved to stabilise its internal structure ahead of governorship contests, approving a six-month extension for caretaker executives overseeing the party in Ekiti and Osun states. The decision, taken at the party’s 8th National Convention on Friday, delays fresh congresses in the two states, with…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has moved to stabilise its internal structure ahead of governorship contests, approving a six-month extension for caretaker executives overseeing the party in Ekiti and Osun states.

The decision, taken at the party’s 8th National Convention on Friday, delays fresh congresses in the two states, with leaders citing the need to avoid disruptions during a politically sensitive period.

Presenting the motion, Senator Barau Jibrin said the tenure of caretaker committees at ward, local government, and state levels was due to lapse by the end of March 2026, but warned that the timing was unsuitable for new internal elections.

“It is expedient in the overall interest of the party to extend the tenures of the said caretaker committees to allow for proper coordination, consolidation, and preparation for the conduct of the congresses,” Jibrin stated.

The motion, seconded by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, received unanimous backing from convention delegates.

In a parallel move, the convention dissolved the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), clearing the path for the emergence of a new national leadership.

The dissolution motion was moved by National Legal Adviser Abdulkarim Kana, who referenced Article 13.1 of the party’s constitution, and seconded by Deputy National Secretary Abdulkarim Oluopolekana.

Also shaping the convention’s outcome was a push for consensus in electing new officials. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, urged delegates to adopt the method to streamline the process.

“The adoption of a defined mode of election will guide the proceedings and ensure that the process reflects the collective will of the party,” Abbas said.

The proposal was seconded by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani.

Further consolidating earlier party activities, Senate President Godswill Akpabio moved a motion for the ratification of congresses conducted nationwide at ward, local government, state, and zonal levels.

He maintained that the exercises complied substantially with electoral laws and party guidelines, strengthening the APC’s grassroots framework. The motion was seconded by Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma.

All motions presented at the convention were adopted without opposition, underscoring a unified front as the ruling party positions itself for upcoming electoral cycles.