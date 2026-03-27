Prof Nentawe Yilwatda has been returned as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Surajudeen Basiru emerged as National Secretary at the party’s National Convention held on Friday night at Eagle Square, Abuja. A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Yilwatda, emerged as the National…...

Prof Nentawe Yilwatda has been returned as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Surajudeen Basiru emerged as National Secretary at the party’s National Convention held on Friday night at Eagle Square, Abuja.

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Yilwatda, emerged as the National Chairman of the APC in 2025, after consultation with party stakeholders across Nigeria’s geo-political zones.

His emergence as the party chairman was formally announced at the National Executive Committee meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He was nominated by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and his nomination was seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abass Tajudeen.

With no counter motion against his nomination as the party’s National Chairman, he was sworn in as the substantive National Chairman to replace Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who resigned due to ill health.

He was formally returned as the party chairman during the National Convention held at Eagle Square, an event attended by President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Members of the National Assembly, Governors and stakeholders.